Is there any chance to find the best build or is it just luck? Should you favor speed to be the fastest, or acceleration to quickly recover after taking a hit? Let me show you a solution proposed over a century ago by economist Vilfredo Pareto.

Hopefully, many choices are just stylistic — they have identical statistics — but even after ignoring those duplicates, it remains a tough job to navigate the thousands of options.

For each of those four elements, you have tens of options. For each option, there are distinct statistics (speed, acceleration, ...) affecting your performance.

In Mario Kart 8, choosing your driver, kart's body, tires, and glider isn't just about style — it's as crucial as your racing skills to win a race. Ever wondered how to truly find the best ones?

Given your play style and skills, you may put more weight on one statistic over the other. Those preferences will reveal the component on the frontier that suits you the best.

Mind you: not all elements of the frontier are equally good. You probably won't pick a driver sitting on the edge of the frontier because you want some balance between speed and acceleration . The Pareto efficiency is an objective criteria to filter out suboptimal choices, but you still need to make up your final decision.

You can identify all efficient drivers that, unlike Koopa, are never dominated on both speed and acceleration . Together, they form what is called the Pareto front (or frontier).

Cat Peach has more speed for the same acceleration, and Toadette has more acceleration for the same speed. Between you and me, if you want to win, never allow Koopa to sit in your kart!

But you can't just rely on speed to find the optimal build. You have to consider one as well. Now, finding the best driver body tire glider is not trivial anymore — you have to make trade-offs between speed acceleration handling weight offroad mini turbo and speed acceleration handling weight offroad mini turbo Reset

Finding the fastest driver is as simple as ranking them by their speed statistic. Here you might think that Bowser or Wario are a no-brainer.

In practice, you not only choose a driver, but a full set of body, wheels, and glider. In the next section, I'll display every build as a distinct point. It will however make the number of choices explode. But Pareto's with us!

We've had a bit of fun here, but don't you see the pattern? We're often faced with similar trade-offs. You want a meal that's both cheap and delicious? A job that's both well-paid, easy, and fulfilling? A portfolio with low risks and high returns? A flexible and strong material that's also easy to produce? A fair taxation that remains efficient ? A high quality LLM that is also fast and cost-efficient. In all these cases, you're facing a multi-objective optimization problem, and you have to make trade-offs.

Of course, if you already know the exact weights you want to assign to each dimension (i.e., you know your utility function), you reduce the problem to a single objective optimization. This is because you can combine the dimensions with the weights into a single quantity to optimize (often called utility, cost, or fitness). In that case, you don't need Pareto at all.

But you're often faced with situations where your utility function is unknown or uncertain. In those situations, the Pareto front helps you eliminate objectively all the sub-optimal options. It won't reveal the one best option right from the outset, but you may now experiment with these efficient options and select the one that fits you the best.